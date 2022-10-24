Invest moyen terme
+0.2%
since 10/20/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.2%
Max loss
0.09
Risk factor
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
20%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
4 / 21 days of test period
3 / 10 Reservations
EUR 4,600 / 2,500 Reserved capital
EUR 100
Uses impulse analysis technique based on wave theory. The market being only a gigantic flow of mass psychology, it is enough to follow it...Risk management by reversal of trend on stop loss. Technique used for more than 10 years with success for a minimum annual return of 10%. Should contain a maximum of 20 investment lines. Arbitration once a week.
Master data
Symbol
WFWEEKPUMP
Date created
10/20/2022
Index level
-
High watermark
100.3