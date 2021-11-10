See all wikifolios
Competitive advantage US

AtlasCapitals

Performance

  • +0.3 %
    since 2021-11-09
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -0.1 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 0.53×
    Risk factor
Trading Idea

Competitive advantage US provides exposure to companies with wide moat that are trading at the lowest current market price/fair value ratios. Moat and fair value estimates are determined through independent research. The index contains 20 stocks that receive equal weights. The number of holdings may fluctuate based on market conditions and the reconstitution process. show more

Master data

Symbol
WFWIDEUSMO
Date created
2021-11-09
Index level
High watermark
100.0

Trader

AtlasCapitals
Registered since 2021-11-04
