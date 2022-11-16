Robust Asset Allocation
Handelsidee
This Wikifolio aims to offer an easy-to-understand alternative to the traditional 60/40 Portfolio. The strategy utilizes a simple, yet more diversified allocation and evidence-based stock selection to investors. The Robust Asset Allocation (RAA) aims to capture global risk premiums through improved security selection, enhanced diversification, and trend following downside protection. Individuals with a long-term time horizon can benefit from this goal-orientated, capital-appreciating approach. The strategy is based on Alpha Architects' research and RAA Index.
Dieser Inhalt ist in der aktuellen Sprache nicht verfügbar.
Stammdaten
WF000RAA22
08.11.2022
-
100,0
Anlageuniversum
Informationen zur Zusammensetzung des fiktiven Referenzportfolios findest du hier.