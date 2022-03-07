See all wikifolios
EAP_SS22_FLcapital

FLC

Performance

  • +2.1 %
    since 2022-02-15
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -0.9 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 0.21×
    Risk factor
Trading Idea

The fund seeks capital appreciation on a low-risk portfolio in Europe and North America. We aim for capital growth by good diversification, low risk and stable returns (conservative approach). Our goal is to make long term investments; however we will try to adapt to changes in case of a crisis and try to identify past mistakes. By investing in different asset classes (with negative correlations) we aim to hedge the risk and prevent losses.
Our main investments involve assets like bonds, real estate, money market, equity (mainly ETFs), and commodities.
Sources like financial statements, analyst reports and business professionals will help us make our decisions.
Master data

Symbol
WF000FLC22
Date created
2022-02-15
Index level
High watermark
101.2

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

FLC
Registered since 2022-02-15
