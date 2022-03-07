EAP_SS22_FLcapital
Last Login: 2022-03-07
Performance
-
+2.1 %since 2022-02-15
-
-1 Year
-
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-
-0.9 %Maximum loss (to date)
-
0.21×Risk factor
-
Recent eventsComment 2022-03-06 at 09:18 pm
-
Buy 2022-03-07 at 08:13 pmLU2037748774Price CHF 50.144 11.4%
-
No Trades available
Trading Idea
The fund seeks capital appreciation on a low-risk portfolio in Europe and North America. We aim for capital growth by good diversification, low risk and stable returns (conservative approach). Our goal is to make long term investments; however we will try to adapt to changes in case of a crisis and try to identify past mistakes. By investing in different asset classes (with negative correlations) we aim to hedge the risk and prevent losses.
Our main investments involve assets like bonds, real estate, money market, equity (mainly ETFs), and commodities.
Sources like financial statements, analyst reports and business professionals will help us make our decisions.
show more
Our main investments involve assets like bonds, real estate, money market, equity (mainly ETFs), and commodities.
Sources like financial statements, analyst reports and business professionals will help us make our decisions.
show more
Master data
|
Symbol
|WF000FLC22
|
Date created
|2022-02-15
|Index level
|
High watermark
|101.2
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Registered since 2022-02-15