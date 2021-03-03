See all wikifolios
The green from the other side

Turmfalke

Performance

  • -2.3 %
    since 2021-02-23
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -7.8 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 0.80×
    Risk factor
Trading Idea

Zukunftsorientierte Titel mit hoher Marktdurchdringung!

Ein "Aktien-Blend" von Unternehmen aus aller Welt - von überall dort, wo "das Gras grün ist".
Damit das Gras grün und saftig wird, braucht es manchmal etwas Zeit. Der Anlagehorizont ist daher mittelfristig.
Master data

Symbol
WF000GFTOS
Date created
2021-02-23
Index level
High watermark
101.9

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

Turmfalke
Registered since 2021-02-22
Decision making

  • Technical analysis
  • Fundamental analysis
  • Other analysis

