LoginRegister
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

Sammlung

M51

Last Login: 06/08/2022

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
-0.1%
since 06/04/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
0.0%
Max loss
-
Risk factor

Portfolio

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

5%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
4 / 21 days of test period
1 / 10 Reservations
EUR 1,300 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Feed

Trading Idea

Es werden einfach Dividendenpositionen gekauft und es wird keine Position verkauft. Somit einfaches Buy and Hold von Dividendenwerten. Hebelprodukte werden nicht gekauft. Alles was direkt unter US Quellensteuer steht wird auch nicht gekauft.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WF000NOUSA

Date created

06/04/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Decision making

Fundamental analysis

Investment Universe

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Wasser - Rohstoff der Zukunft

Stefan Krick

+9.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

ForInc TrendInvest

Stefan Uhl

+29.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

Intelligent Matrix Trend

Christian Jagd

+25.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

2Stein's Best Platin

Anton Muehlemann

+16.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

StarkeHand

Ralf Scherer

+28.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

Unterbewertete Marken-Aktien & Wachstum

Martin Zipfel

+10.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

GroDiVal TrendInvest

Stefan Uhl

+25.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

Quality Value Momentum

Konstantinos Tzouvaras

+24.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

Substanz plus Soliditaet

Hardy Josef Hermann

+11.0%
Ø-Perf. per year