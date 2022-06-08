Sammlung
-0.1%
since 06/04/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
0.0%
Max loss
-
Risk factor
PortfolioDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
5%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
4 / 21 days of test period
1 / 10 Reservations
EUR 1,300 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
Feed
Trading Idea
Es werden einfach Dividendenpositionen gekauft und es wird keine Position verkauft. Somit einfaches Buy and Hold von Dividendenwerten. Hebelprodukte werden nicht gekauft. Alles was direkt unter US Quellensteuer steht wird auch nicht gekauft.
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WF000NOUSA
Date created
06/04/2022
Index level
-
High watermark
100.0
Decision making
Fundamental analysis