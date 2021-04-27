22nd Century Investing
Last Login: 2021-04-27
Performance
-
+0.5 %since 2021-03-23
-
-1 Year
-
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-
-4.8 %Maximum loss (to date)
-
-Risk factor
-
Recent eventsNo comments available
-
Buy 2021-04-26 at 05:55 pmUS68235B2088Price EUR 5.937 0.8 %
-
Sell 2021-04-26 at 05:49 pmUS8486371045Price EUR 111.300 1.1 %
Trading Idea
22nd Century Investing is focused on investing in value driven future segments and technologies.
In each segment (e.g. hydrogen, sensors, or AI), the most fruitful players are picked and ranked based on their financials over time (P&L, balance sheet, cash flow), their strategy (market, technology, M&A, positioning), and their innovation (Customer growth and net retention, R&D spendings, patent applications, technology leadership, R&D personnel percentage, R&D ROI). The best players are then selected for the portfolio.
Following segments, technologies, and industries will be part of the portfolio:
Fintech, AI, Lab Meat, Chipproducers, Rare Metal Mining, Food & Farming, E-Commerce, Electrification, Hydrogen, Sensors/AI-Vision, E-Gaming, Biotech, Entertainment, Sustainable Tech, Screen & AR & VR, B2B Engineering, Business Software & Servers, 3D Printing, Aeral Engineering, Logistics, Satellite & Space, Quant Computing, Blockchain
show more
In each segment (e.g. hydrogen, sensors, or AI), the most fruitful players are picked and ranked based on their financials over time (P&L, balance sheet, cash flow), their strategy (market, technology, M&A, positioning), and their innovation (Customer growth and net retention, R&D spendings, patent applications, technology leadership, R&D personnel percentage, R&D ROI). The best players are then selected for the portfolio.
Following segments, technologies, and industries will be part of the portfolio:
Fintech, AI, Lab Meat, Chipproducers, Rare Metal Mining, Food & Farming, E-Commerce, Electrification, Hydrogen, Sensors/AI-Vision, E-Gaming, Biotech, Entertainment, Sustainable Tech, Screen & AR & VR, B2B Engineering, Business Software & Servers, 3D Printing, Aeral Engineering, Logistics, Satellite & Space, Quant Computing, Blockchain
show more
Master data
|
Symbol
|WF0022NDCI
|
Date created
|2021-03-23
|Index level
|
High watermark
|100.0
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Registered since 2021-03-23
Decision making
- Fundamental analysis
- Other analysis