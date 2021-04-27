See all wikifolios
22nd Century Investing

22ndMichael

Performance

  • +0.5 %
    since 2021-03-23
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -4.8 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • -
    Risk factor
Trading Idea

22nd Century Investing is focused on investing in value driven future segments and technologies.

In each segment (e.g. hydrogen, sensors, or AI), the most fruitful players are picked and ranked based on their financials over time (P&L, balance sheet, cash flow), their strategy (market, technology, M&A, positioning), and their innovation (Customer growth and net retention, R&D spendings, patent applications, technology leadership, R&D personnel percentage, R&D ROI). The best players are then selected for the portfolio.

Following segments, technologies, and industries will be part of the portfolio:
Fintech, AI, Lab Meat, Chipproducers, Rare Metal Mining, Food & Farming, E-Commerce, Electrification, Hydrogen, Sensors/AI-Vision, E-Gaming, Biotech, Entertainment, Sustainable Tech, Screen & AR & VR, B2B Engineering, Business Software & Servers, 3D Printing, Aeral Engineering, Logistics, Satellite & Space, Quant Computing, Blockchain

Master data

Symbol
WF0022NDCI
Date created
2021-03-23
Index level
High watermark
100.0

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

22ndMichael
Registered since 2021-03-23
Decision making

  • Fundamental analysis
  • Other analysis

