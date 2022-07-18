Trendfolge Timing
0.0%
since 07/10/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-3.9%
Max loss
-
Risk factor
PortfolioDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
10%
Performance fee
Feed
Trading Idea
Die Auswahl der Aktien erfolgt durch Technnische Analyse. Es wird dem Trend gefolgt. Das beste Buch über die technische Analyse ist von J.M. Hurst The Profit Magic of Stock Transaction Timing. Es wird aktiv gestreut.
Master data
Symbol
WF00838381
Date created
07/10/2022
Index level
-
High watermark
100.0