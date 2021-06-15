See all wikifolios
Biotech Swingtrading

Trickster

Performance

  • +16.2 %
    since 2021-05-12
Risk

  • -6.7 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 1.00×
    Risk factor
Trading Idea

High risk and high reward short term to mid term trading strategy of US listed small cap biotech companies.
DD based on fundamentals, catalysts, institutional ownership.
Holding duration: intraday to 1 year
Long equity only show more

Master data

Symbol
WF00BTX000
Date created
2021-05-12
Index level
High watermark
124.2

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

Trickster
Registered since 2021-05-12
Decision making

  • Technical analysis
  • Fundamental analysis
  • Other analysis

