Long Term Technology

SemiJackass

Performance

  • +8.2 %
    since 2021-04-30
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -5.3 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 0.56×
    Risk factor
Trading Idea

Bets on growth technologies, early in the hype cycle or in the trough of disillusionment.

No leverage - cash, shares or funds.
Maximum cash: 40% of the wikifolio.

AI, 3D printing, exo skeletons, robotics etc. show more
Master data

Symbol
WF00TECHLT
Date created
2021-04-30
Index level
High watermark
111.8

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

SemiJackass
Registered since 2017-10-30
Decision making

  • Fundamental analysis
  • Other analysis

