Long Term Technology
Performance
+8.2 %since 2021-04-30
-1 Year
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-5.3 %Maximum loss (to date)
0.56×Risk factor
Recent eventsNo comments available
Buy 2021-11-19 at 06:12 pmUS67066G1040Price EUR 290.500 1.9 %
Sell 2021-11-04 at 07:27 pmUS88160R1014Price EUR 1,070.200 3.9 %
Trading Idea
Bets on growth technologies, early in the hype cycle or in the trough of disillusionment.
No leverage - cash, shares or funds.
Maximum cash: 40% of the wikifolio.
AI, 3D printing, exo skeletons, robotics etc. show more
Master data
Symbol
|WF00TECHLT
Date created
|2021-04-30
|Index level
High watermark
|111.8
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Registered since 2017-10-30
Decision making
- Fundamental analysis
- Other analysis