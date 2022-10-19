Anticipation

Register
-0.2%
since 10/18/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.6%
Max loss
0.56
Risk factor

Portfolio

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

9%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
1 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

wikifolio labels

Feed

Trading Idea

Handelsstrategie die darauf ausgelegt ist, zukünftige technologische und gesellschaftliche Entwicklungen zu antizipieren. Grundsätzlicher Fokus auf Technologie und profitable und innovative Nachhaltigkeit mit Einbezug etablierter Hersteller von Ge- und Verbrauchsgüter.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WF0ANTICIP

Date created

10/18/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

