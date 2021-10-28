JDK Small Cap Opportunistic I
Performance
-1.2 %since 2021-10-15
-1 Year
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-2.9 %Maximum loss (to date)
0.88×Risk factor
Recent events
Buy 2021-10-15 at 12:09 pmCH0011178255Price EUR 149.000 6.3 %
Trading Idea
Small Cap Opportunistic I verfolgt das Ziel, Überrenditen mittels gezieltem Investieren in Small Cap Unternehmen. Geographisch wird der Fonds nicht eingeschränkt und nutzt weltweite Chancen. Der Anlagehorizont ist kurzfristig (3-6 Monate). show more
Master data
Symbol
|WF0JDKSCOI
Date created
|2021-10-15
|Index level
High watermark
|100.8
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Registered since 2017-08-19