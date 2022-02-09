See all wikifolios
Register
See all wikifolios

Open-End

cntcll

Performance

  • +1.3 %
    since 2022-02-04
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -0.8 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • -
    Risk factor
Content after Login

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio and the wikiolio chart, register now – completely free of charge.

Register

Trading Idea

das Zertifikat beabsichtigt, mit Open-End-Optionen und ihren Basiswerten zu handeln, um unabhängig von der Marktrichtung einen Gewinn zu erzielen, die offenen Positionen auf Indizes sind mittel- oder langfristig show more
This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol
WF0OPENEND
Date created
2022-02-04
Index level
High watermark
100.4

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

cntcll
Registered since 2018-12-28
Show profile

Top wikifolios

Now investable

More wikifolios