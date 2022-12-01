Zinseszins 2.0
+0.8%
since 11/29/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.3%
Max loss
0.45
Risk factor
PortfolioDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
5%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
1 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
Tags
Feed
Trading Idea
Investment in solide Wertpapiere weltweit. Dividenden erwünscht sind aber keine Bedingung. Wert wird auf eine dauerhafte Wertentwicklung der Wertpapiere gelegt. Start-Ups können dem Depot beigemischt werden.
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WF0SUDM662
Date created
11/29/2022
Index level
-
High watermark
100.1