World High Performer 20x

Donis

Last Login: 07/24/2023

blank

+0.1%
since 7/20/2023
-
Performance (1mo)
-
Volatility (max)
-0.7%
Max loss
-
Return/Risk

Portfolio chart

Details
wikifolio certificate

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

10%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
4 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Tags

Feed

Trading Idea

The idea of this portfolio is to invest in "High Performer" Stocks (HPF). These HPFs are shares that have achieved an average performance of at least 20 percent over the last five years. The investment strategy does not follow a fixed index and can therefore vary, but the aim is to achieve the highest possible performance with a high degree of stock diversity. The weighting of the stocks does not follow any fixed rules and is mainly based on performance, but with a cap of 5% per company. Companies that would fall into the HPF category due to a sudden rise (or Hype) are excluded. Instead, care is taken to ensure that the shares experience a continuous increase in value. The investment horizon is designed for a long-term investment. The primary focus is on strong performing companies with a high market value and a strong unique selling proposition in order to be able to hope for the best possible performance over the coming years. However, smaller, riskier companies with great potential are not excluded from the evaluation and can be added to the portfolio.

Master data

Symbol

WF0WHPF20X

Date created

07/20/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

