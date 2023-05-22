Skip to content
Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

Top 100 AllWorld High Div Growth

Woldini

Last Login: 05/22/2023

blank

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
+0.4%
since 03/19/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-3.1%
Max loss
-
Risk factor

Portfolio chart

Details
wikifolio certificate

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

10%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
65 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Tags

Feed

Trading Idea

Mischung auch den Allerbesten der jeweiligen Branche, großen Blue Chips und dividendenstarken Aristokraten gepaart mit aussichtsreichen Growth-Titeln. Die Strategie umfasst insgesamt durchschnittlich 100 Werte, wovon 20%-25% Small- oder Midcaps ausmachen.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WF100AWHDG

Date created

03/19/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

102.2

Investment Universe

blank

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Robotics, Automation, Smart Home

Manuel Bauer

+15.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

meinelieblinge

Wilfried Schopges

+9.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

Topnews

Harald Mueller

+20.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

FuTureUS

Richard Dobetsberger

+27.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

Substanz plus Soliditaet

Hardy Josef Hermann

+9.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

Trendfolge&Trading

Dennis Raute

+8.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

PPinvest Searching Alpha

Paul Pleus

+16.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

Solides Wachstum

Markus Buchner

+11.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

Nordstern

Jörn Remus

+23.9%
Ø-Perf. per year
Discover
  • Current wikifolios
  • Investment trends
  • wikifolio traders
Help
wikifolio
+49 (0) 211 247 907 70service@wikifolio.com
GTCImprintData protectionCookie declaration
2023 © wikifolio Financial Technologies AG