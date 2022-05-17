LoginRegister
JohannesAbel

Last Login: 05/17/2022

0.0%
since 05/16/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
0.0%
Max loss
0.01
Risk factor

Portfolio

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

15%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
0 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Feed

Trading Idea

Taxonomy, Green New Deal, Green Bonds and so on. The policies concerning the climate are on an increasing trend. We want to profit off of these developments, but most investors soley focus on green energy companies like solar energy, we don't think this is the right approach. We should in general look at companies which operate carbon negative or are included in the first drafts of the taxonomy, like nuclear. We know this is a difficult topic for many people and we definitly won't overweight it, but it should be still included. We will mainly focus on transportation, energy, ressources and waste management.

Master data

Symbol

WF24681013

Date created

05/16/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

