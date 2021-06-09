EAP_SS21_Athena Investments
Last Login: 2021-06-09
Performance
-
-4.0 %since 2021-01-31
-
-1 Year
-
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-
-10.8 %Maximum loss (to date)
-
0.75×Risk factor
Trading Idea
The main trading strategy is based on active trading, which means buying and selling securities in a short to medium term, capturing all the short-term movements and the market trend.
Our purpose is to beat the market, through short holding periods.
We focus mainly on technical analysis and might also incorporate fundamental analysis tools in order to find the best trading opportunities.
While not limiting ourselves to a specific area, we primarily trade in European and U.S. equities. show more
Our purpose is to beat the market, through short holding periods.
We focus mainly on technical analysis and might also incorporate fundamental analysis tools in order to find the best trading opportunities.
While not limiting ourselves to a specific area, we primarily trade in European and U.S. equities. show more
Master data
|
Symbol
|WFATHENAIN
|
Date created
|2021-01-31
|Index level
|
High watermark
|100.0
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Registered since 2021-01-31