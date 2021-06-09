See all wikifolios
Register
See all wikifolios

EAP_SS21_Athena Investments

TheShark

Performance

  • -4.0 %
    since 2021-01-31
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -10.8 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 0.75×
    Risk factor
Content after Login

You want access to all the information?

To see actual portfolio of this wikifolio and the performance-chart please register now - for free.

Register

Trading Idea

The main trading strategy is based on active trading, which means buying and selling securities in a short to medium term, capturing all the short-term movements and the market trend.
Our purpose is to beat the market, through short holding periods.
We focus mainly on technical analysis and might also incorporate fundamental analysis tools in order to find the best trading opportunities.
While not limiting ourselves to a specific area, we primarily trade in European and U.S. equities. show more

Master data

Symbol
WFATHENAIN
Date created
2021-01-31
Index level
High watermark
100.0

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

TheShark
Registered since 2021-01-31
Show profile

Top wikifolios

Now investable

More wikifolios