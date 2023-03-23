Skip to content
Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

International Opportunities

AdrianK80

Last Login: 03/23/2023

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
-0.6%
since 07/30/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.6%
Max loss
0.73
Risk factor

Portfolio chart

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

20%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
236 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Tags

Feed

Trading Idea

Das Wikifolio "International Opportunities" zielt darauf, mit profitablen, relativ wenig verschuldeten und historisch günstig bewerteten Aktien eine jährliche Durchschnittsrendite von mind. 12% zu erzielen. Dividendenausschüttungen sind keine Voraussetzung für ein Investment. Als interessant werden auch Sondersituationen wie bspw. mögliche Spin-offs betrachtet. Der Anlagehorizont ist langfristig. Für das Wikifolio kommen sowohl Large Caps als auch Aktien mit einer sehr kleinen Marktkapitalisierung in Frage.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WFINTEROPP

Date created

07/30/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

99.5

Investment Universe

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Trendfolge&Trading

Dennis Raute

+8.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

Roboter & Künstliche Intelligenz

Vladimir Geist

+12.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

€uro am Sonntag Offensiv

Stephan Bauer

+5.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

Minus Sinus Value Select

Christoph Neemann

+16.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

Volatrader

Vinzenz Kemeter

+4.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

Solides Wachstum

Markus Buchner

+10.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

Trend und Momentum (gehebelt)

Martin Winter

+12.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

Nasdaq100-Werte mit rel. Stärke

Stefan Vogdt

+13.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

Calvet Research Bewertung&Trends

David Hauck

+12.5%
Ø-Perf. per year