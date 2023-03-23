YWA AKTIEN LONG_SHORT KURZFRIST
+0.6%
since 03/22/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.1%
Max loss
-
Risk factor
Portfolio chartDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
10%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
1 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
Tags
Feed
Trading Idea
Es sollen kurzfristige Handelstrends ausgenutzt werden. Dies soll sowohl long als auch short versucht werden. Ausgewählt werden die Papiere anhand der Charttechnik. Die Papiere sollen kurzfristig gehalten werden.
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WFLOSHKURZ
Date created
03/22/2023
Index level
-
High watermark
100.2