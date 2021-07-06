See all wikifolios
Register
See all wikifolios

LYON Investment

KLyon

Performance

  • +6.5 %
    since 2019-08-12
  • +7.1 %
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -11.9 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 0.40×
    Risk factor
Content after Login

You want access to all the information?

To see actual portfolio of this wikifolio and the performance-chart please register now - for free.

Register

Trading Idea

LYON Investment is investing in undervalued stock values to create the best long-term performance and the best rate of return.

This Wikifolio is investing in national and international stock values and in all type of industries. show more

Master data

Symbol
WFLYON2019
Date created
2019-08-12
Index level
High watermark
107.3

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

KLyon
Registered since 2019-08-12
Show profile

Decision making

  • Technical analysis
  • Fundamental analysis
  • Other analysis

Top wikifolios

Now investable

More wikifolios