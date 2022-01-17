See all wikifolios
Register
See all wikifolios

SOGAMAN SELECT II

SOGAMAN

Performance

  • +0.1 %
    since 2022-01-12
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -0.4 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 0.77×
    Risk factor
Content after Login

You want access to all the information?

To see actual portfolio of this wikifolio and the performance-chart please register now - for free.

Register

Trading Idea

Sogaman Select II is an activley managed equity strategy with a focus on USA,UK and European stocks. The strategy is constructed to hold large aggressive positions to create high returns on short term holding periods.

While large positions typically offer superior returns both on short and long term, this comes with a high level of risk and volatility. A disciplined approach is taken to reduce risk.

The strategy is bias towards Large-Cap stocks, nonetheless Mid-Cap stocks under exceptional conditions will be considered. Select II employs predominantly technical analysis although fundamentals are also taken into consideration on entries and exits.

Select II invests across all sectors of the stock market show more

Master data

Symbol
WFM3148484
Date created
2022-01-12
Index level
High watermark
100.0

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

SOGAMAN
Registered since 2021-09-14
Show profile

Decision making

  • Technical analysis
  • Fundamental analysis
  • Other analysis

Top wikifolios

Now investable

More wikifolios