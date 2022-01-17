SOGAMAN SELECT II
Performance
+0.1 %since 2022-01-12
-1 Year
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-0.4 %Maximum loss (to date)
0.77×Risk factor
Recent eventsNo comments available
Buy 2022-01-17 at 04:06 pmFR0000125486Price EUR 98.170 14.7 %
Sell 2022-01-17 at 06:36 pmFR0000131104Price EUR 66.400 19.9 %
Trading Idea
Sogaman Select II is an activley managed equity strategy with a focus on USA,UK and European stocks. The strategy is constructed to hold large aggressive positions to create high returns on short term holding periods.
While large positions typically offer superior returns both on short and long term, this comes with a high level of risk and volatility. A disciplined approach is taken to reduce risk.
The strategy is bias towards Large-Cap stocks, nonetheless Mid-Cap stocks under exceptional conditions will be considered. Select II employs predominantly technical analysis although fundamentals are also taken into consideration on entries and exits.
Select II invests across all sectors of the stock market show more
Master data
Symbol
|WFM3148484
Date created
|2022-01-12
|Index level
High watermark
|100.0
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Registered since 2021-09-14
Decision making
- Technical analysis
- Fundamental analysis
- Other analysis