Moyai Fonds
-0.1%
since 01/19/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.2%
Max loss
0.17
Risk factor
Portfolio chartDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
10%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
4 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
Feed
Trading Idea
Willkommen bei Moyai Fonds! Short und Longterm Investment Wall Street Bets Nachhaltige und soziale Investments Trendsetter ESG Investments Value Investing Buffet, Musk und Co Tesla to the moon!!
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WFNI888888
Date created
01/19/2023
Index level
-
High watermark
100.0