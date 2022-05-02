LoginRegister
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

PhiOne Machine Learning Classic

PhiOne

Last Login: 05/02/2022

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
-0.7%
since 04/29/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.8%
Max loss
0.65
Risk factor

Portfolio

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

10%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
3 / 21 days of test period
2 / 10 Reservations
EUR 3,500 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

wikifolio labels

Feed

Trading Idea

Trading idea [Handelsidee] (please contact for german translation [Für Übersetzung ins Deutsche, bitte kontaktieren.]) Contents of the portfolio: This portfolio is a machine learning and big data driven portfolio that consists 100% of stocks from various markets globally. These may include stocks listed in the US, Germany, Australia, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Canada, France, Brazil, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Mexico, Israel, Netherlands, South Korea, Austria, Taiwan, New Zealand, South Africa, Sweden, Luxembourg, Italy, or Spain. All stocks traded must fullfill at least 500 million USD market capitalization to be included as well as non-zero revenues. This portfolio only trades stocks. Equity contains risk, but in a diverified portfolio of stocks, this risk is more than manageable. For reasons of managing single positions default risk, no options, levered stocks or dervatives are traded in this portfolio. In essence, this portfolio is 98% managed by a system of automized software I have entirely built myself based on the research that I conduct as part of my PhD and my hobby of data science. 2%, that includes the trading process and verification of stock picks, is done by me. One third of the portfolio is adjusted every month. That means, stocks with the worst machine learning score are liquidated, and for them a new third of stocks is picked by the algorithm and verified by me. The stock picks are done by an automized software learning on millions of datapoints with variables in the three digits based on both fundamental data, stock market data, data on firms activities, news articles, and others of the companies. Momentarily, the product is priced with a 10% performance fee. The target annual return is 20% over NASDAQ-Composite. This would translate to about 32% annual return.

Master data

Symbol

WFP1MLCXXX

Date created

04/29/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Decision making

Technical analysis
Fundamental analysis
Other analysis

Investment Universe

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Nordstern

Jörn Remus

+26.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

Das Polit-Büro

Dr.Elmar Peine

+27.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

Die Dividendenstrategie

Dieter Jaworski

+12.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

Techwerte Invest

Alexander Görzen

+90.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

Nebenwerte Europa

Philipp Haas

+15.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

Green Energy Megatrend

Rainer Steinmetz

+21.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

Antizyklisch und Diversifiziert

Johannes Schildgen

+11.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

Anlegerliebling

Orkan Kuyas

+14.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

Kupfer Aktien

Jonas Weber

+71.1%
Ø-Perf. per year