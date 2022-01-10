North American Railways
Trading Idea
Invest into the North American railroad industry with this wikifolio. But why in such a conservative and, for todays standards, relative unknown industry? Because there is a lot of development to catch up to, as the United States are far behind parts of Europe and Asia. Railroads have played an huge part in the history of the United States and will do so again in the future, starting with the sustainability the provide in terms of mobility for moving freight and people through the countries. Over a third of the 100 largest cities in the United States don't even have a train station for Passenger Rail.
The investment scope of this wikifolio concentrates on companies related to the operation of railroads in the United States including freight, shoreline, regional and passenger railroads, railcar manufactures and lessors, suppliers, operators, REITs and other related investments. The goal is to hold longterm with only small adjustments if necessary.
Non-committal information can be found in the following recommended article (https://www.globalrailwayreview.com/article/122442/high-speed-rail-united-states-opportunity/) and a small video series created by Siemens© (https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=Siemens+Mobility%2C+%23AmericanMade). show more
