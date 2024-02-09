Skip to content
Swinging Strong Momentum Stocks

LuisCaballero

Last Login: 02/09/2024

+5.0%
since 2/5/2024
-
Performance (1mo)
-
Volatility (max)
-1.3%
Max loss
-
Return/Risk

Trading Idea

In this wikifolio I look for overperforming strong momentum stocks over the last three months. I wait for the market timing to be bullish, and then buy the 10 strongest. I sell them as they loose their momentum (the 5 SMA of the RT crossess the 40 SMA of the RT). With the budget of the sold stock I reallocate into the substituting stock.

Master data

Symbol

WFSSMSTOCK

Date created

02/05/2024

Index level

-

High watermark

105.1

Investment Universe

