Longterm Investing
0.0%
since 04/14/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.1%
Max loss
0.06
Risk factor
Portfolio chartDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
10%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
3 / 21 days of test period
2 / 10 Reservations
EUR 3,500 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
Feed
Trading Idea
Handel von Aktien und ETFs. Handelsentscheidungen werden nach fundementalen Kriterien getroffen. Gehalten werden die Assets bis diese nicht mehr erfüllt sind. Der Anlagehorizont je Position ist somit langfristig. Viel Spaß😁💸
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WFTFLT2023
Date created
04/14/2023
Index level
-
High watermark
100.0