TKs Best Selection

Tommy77

Last Login: 06/19/2023

blank

+7.2%
since 07/29/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-13.5%
Max loss
-
Risk factor

Feed

Trading Idea

Das Wikifolio soll aus den 20-30 meines Ermessens werthaltigsten Unternehmen der Welt bestehen. Entscheidungskriterien sind meine eigenen Tools und Checklisten. Der Anlagehorizont soll ein langfristiger sein.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WFTOMMYK77

Date created

07/29/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

107.9

Investment Universe

blank

