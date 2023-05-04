Alpha100
-0.7%
since 05/02/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.2%
Max loss
0.39
Risk factor
Portfolio chartDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
10%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
1 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
Tags
Feed
Trading Idea
The basis of the strategy finds its origins in Data Science studies applied to the financial markets through Machine Learning and Business Intelligence algorithms that make it possible to eliminate human discretion and give a sophisticated and automated quantitative basis to investment strategies. The goal of management is the search for constant returns over time. The management style aims to contain volatility by operating in such a way as to limit losses in negative market periods and try to seize the opportunities offered in rising periods.
Master data
Symbol
WF00041NVF
Date created
05/02/2023
Index level
-
High watermark
100.0