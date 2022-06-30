LoginRegister
Arero 2.0

Apeiron

Last Login: 06/30/2022

-11.2%
since 03/31/2022
1 Year
Ø-Perf. per year
-13.7%
Max loss
0.40
Risk factor

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

5%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
90 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Weiterentwicklung der Arero Mischfondsstrategie unter Berücksichtigung von faktorbasierten Erkenntnissen und dem Fokus auf Real Assets. Angestrebt wird eine Allokation von Aktien (60%), Real Assets (30%) und Krpto Assets (10%). Abbildung über börsengehandelte ETFs, ETCs, ETPs etc., regelmäßiges Rebalancing

Symbol

WF00ARERO2

Date created

03/31/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

100.6

