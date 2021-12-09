Divi vidi vici
Performance
+30.9 %since 2020-08-03
+23.5 %1 Year
+22.3 %Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-11.2 %Maximum loss (to date)
-Risk factor
Recent eventsNo comments available
Buy 2020-08-03 at 04:39 pmUS4523081093Price EUR 160.020 6.9 %
Sell 2021-09-28 at 04:52 pmUS5486611073Price EUR 177.500 0.9 %
Trading Idea
Sehr langfristig ausgelegtes Dividendenwiki. Mischungs aus hohen Divis und hohem Wachstumsraten
Master data
Symbol
|WF00DVIDVI
Date created
|2020-08-03
|Index level
High watermark
|133.0
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Registered since 2015-10-22
Decision making
- Fundamental analysis