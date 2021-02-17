See all wikifolios
Tech of the future

Eiithne

Performance

  • -1.4 %
    since 2021-02-17
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 0.95×
    Risk factor
Trading Idea

Stock picking with a bright future. Connected with renewable energy or companies with a good history.
Also, a little bit invested in stocks that are connected with cryptocurrency. Long-term investing, not day trading. show more

Master data

Symbol
WF00TTFLTI
Date created
2021-02-17
Index level
High watermark
100.0

Trader

Eiithne
Registered since 2021-02-17
