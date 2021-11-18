Investing Solution Factor
Last Login: 2021-11-18
Performance
-
-0.7 %since 2021-11-07
-
-1 Year
-
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-
0.0 %Maximum loss (to date)
-
0.57×Risk factor
-
Recent eventsNo comments available
-
Buy 2021-11-18 at 09:20 amIE00BP3QZB59Price EUR 32.740 19.9 %
-
No Trades available
Trading Idea
The Investing Solution "Factor" is intended to offer return-oriented access to global equity markets. The Portfolio Solution Offensive invests in global ETFs with a focus on factor ETFs. The value, momentum, quality, political risk and small cap factors are used. The aim is to invest 20% in each of the factors. show more
Master data
|
Symbol
|WFISFACTOR
|
Date created
|2021-11-07
|Index level
|
High watermark
|100.0
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Registered since 2020-10-28