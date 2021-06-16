GS FlexAP USD
Performance
+2.1 %since 2021-04-29
-1 Year
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-8.4 %Maximum loss (to date)
0.71×Risk factor
Recent eventsNo comments available
Buy 2021-06-10 at 03:13 pmUS47012E4035Price USD 10.778 3.6 %
Sell 2021-06-10 at 03:12 pmUS0893021032Price USD 70.022 7.5 %
Trading Idea
This Wikifolio is based on stock picking stocks through fundamental analysis.
I deliberately will not follow one rigid valuation approach, since every company has to be rated based on different factors, including but not limited to line of business, growth phase, size and location.
In this Wikifolio I want to seize opportunities on the market in a flexible way. That means according to the overall market situation there can be value- or momentum plays, picking of turnaround candidates and growth stories.
Since no strategy can be applied in every situation, I intend to limit the buildup of cluster risks by not sticking to one single approach for every decision.
The wikifolio should mainly contain stocks from Europe and North America. Additions of stocks from other regions can be included, if I see opportunities there.
I aim to run a concentrated portfolio of about 10 to 20 positions with a medium investment horizon.
Usually the Wikifolio should be fully invested. If I do not see promising candidates in the market a temporarily elevated cash position is possible. show more
Master data
Symbol
|WF0FLEXUSD
Date created
|2021-04-29
|Index level
High watermark
|102.7
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Registered since 2015-10-14
Decision making
- Technical analysis
- Fundamental analysis
- Other analysis