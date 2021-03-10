DeusExMachina-Aggressive

Trading Idea

Machine learning algorithms are used to apply sentiment analysis on stock related news and social media metadata. The goal is to identify and quantify rising expectations of investors towards popular, mostly bluechip companies. In an environment of extreme monetary expansion investor expectations and not fundamentals are the dominant factor when considering short to mid term price movements. The underlying strategy is to continuously capture short to mid term price gains in order to implement a diversified portfolio that remains successful in the long term. This portfolio aims to manage around 15 assets. show more