Hottest Stocks in CW 49/20

Fear of Missing Out: Buying when prices rise
|#
|Name
|Performance 7 days
|bought in this wikifolio, among others
|1
|8,6%
|2M - Market Momentum
|2
|9,1%
|EAST-Chancen Weltweit
|3
|9,6%
|Wachstum mit Substanz
|4
|29,4%
|BaumbergTrading
|5
|6,4%
|GroDiVal TrendInvest
The "Fear of Missing Out" – FOMO for short – leads traders to buy stocks whose price has already risen significantly. This trading motive was particularly evident last week with the US company LionFolio) summarises the most important findings: "Sales growth continues to show no signs of weakness and was 86 per cent YoY. The free cash flow also shows the – by now usual – jump compared to the previous year. The worries that growth could slow down have now been blown away again for the time being, and so the price has reached a new all-time high." In Otte's wikifolio Wachstumsstarke Disruptoren, CrowdStrike has been included for some time with a weighting of around five percent. In light of the strong quarterly figures, his conclusion is hardly surprising: "Of course, I will stay on board.". The reason for the increased trader interest are the latest quarterly figures of this IT security specialist. Gerid Otte (
Chart
Buying the Dip: Buys when prices fall
|#
|Name
|Performance 7 days
|bought in this wikifolio, among others
|1
|-10,5%
|FuTecUS
|2
|-9,4%
|Cloud Stars International
|3
|-5,1%
|Chancen übergreifend
|4
|-22,4%
|Cybersecurity Innovators
|5
|-6,5%
|Nachhaltige Dividendenstars
The "buying the dip" trading motive is evident when traders buy falling stocks in the hope of a bottoming out – in other words, the imminent turnaround. This is precisely what happened last week with one of the most mysterious companies in the world. We're talking about. The US data specialist went public last autumn and has been dividing opinions ever since. Although Palantir is still making losses, its customers include numerous Western intelligence services.
Taking Profit: Selling when prices are rising
|#
|Name
|Performance 7 days
|sold in this wikifolio, among others
|1
|18,7%
|Nebenwerte Europa
|2
|5,7%
|Augmented Reality Innovators
|3
|9,7%
|Flexibles investieren-variable
|4
|9,0%
|MF Investments Selection Div
|5
|8,1%
|Bitcoin,Crypto-Pay,CyberSecurity
Taking profits is probably the most beautiful part of trading. Last week, the community did this in particular with thestock. The price of Germany's largest crypto trading platform has risen dramatically in recent weeks. The company can above all thank the ongoing Bitcoin rally for this. The current stagnation of the cryptocurrency just below its all-time high is likely to have prompted traders to take profits.
Jumping the Ship: Selling when prices are falling
|#
|Name
|Performance 7 days
|sold in this wikifolio, among others
|1
|-5,1%
|Trendfolge Long/Short Smallcap
|2
|-7,6%
|NeueSterne
|3
|-12,0%
|Alpha AI Sustainable
|4
|-8,3%
|Special Situations
|5
|-10,0%
|Select - Empfehlung+Charttechnik
A good captain is the last to leave a sinking ship. Good investors, on the other hand, behave completely differently. They minimize losses and dump "sinking" stocks. This is what recently happened at the German machine manufacturer SystematiCK) and his wikifolio Trendfollowing Deutschland last week. "Today (4 December) my initial stop loss on Manz broke intraday, so I also sold without hesitation. The stock was then able to close almost at its daily high during the course of the day, but you have to accept that," comments the trader.. The stock closed down around five percent for the week. However, with the price close to its all-time high, it looks more like a correction than a sustained imbalance. The price setback also caught Christoph Klar (
Disclaimer: Every investment in securities and other forms of investment is subject to various risks. Explicit reference is made to the risk factors in the prospectus documents of Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft (Final Terms, Base Prospectus together with supplements and the Simplified Prospectuses, respectively) at wikifolio.com , ls-tc.de and ls-d.ch. You should read the prospectus before making any investment decision in order to fully understand the potential risks and rewards of the decision to invest in the securities. The approval of the prospectus by the competent authority should not be construed as an endorsement of the securities offered or admitted to trading on a regulated market. The performance of the wikifolios as well as the respective wikifolio certificates refers to past performance. Future performance cannot be inferred from this. The content of this site does not constitute investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.